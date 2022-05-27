The 41|40 Arts & Cultural District unveiled its new brochure detailing the arts and cultural amenities at the grand opening of the new Terre Haute Convention Center on April 9, distributing them from their booth at the center’s business expo. The brochures will now be available at venues throughout the city.
“We want the brochures to be readily available,” said Sherri Wright, Arts Illiana’s associate director. Local museums, hotels, restaurants, businesses and, of course, the Convention Center will have them free for customers and visitors. Funding for the design and first printing of the brochure is through the Indiana Arts Commission.
Recognized by the state as a cultural district in 2018, the 41/40 district emanates from the Crossroads and extends from Wabash to Poplar, from U.S. 41 to 10th Street. It also includes the Indiana State University campus to Eagle and dips beyond Poplar to include the brewery district on Ninth Street. While the district has specific boundaries, as more art installations proliferate along the Wabash River and Fairbanks Park thanks to the Turn to the River project, the district brochure will include those amenities in the “points of interest near the district” page.
The brochure includes maps and lists that provide information for all of the museums, public art and cultural events in the area, as well as dining and drinking establishments. “We felt that part of the cultural experience is the dining, so we wanted to list all the restaurants,” Wright said.
A version of the physical brochure can be found online at artsilliana. com, the thinking being “It might lure you here if you find it online,” Wright said. The virtual version expands on the paper one, offering even more information, like the location of all of the city’s Coke bottle sculptures and a link to the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s website.
Brochure users will be able to see the location of the plethora of public art located in the Arts & Cultural District, including the mini murals funded through the office of the mayor’s arts project support program.
“If you’re in town for a day or a weekend, just grab a brochure or open the online version and the maps should serve as a pretty good tour guide,” Wright said. Even longtime residents should find it helpful: “There are a lot of people who don’t realize the walkability of our district and how much there is in the area.”
2022 will be a busy year for the district. In late spring, new colorful banners along 7th Street will be installed and later in the summer the first phase of way-finding signage will be added to the district to make it more navigable. The district’s wayfinding committee, with Cari Rohrmayer serving as chairperson, has worked diligently on this project.
Also in the planning stages is the district’s Sixth Street Arts Festival, scheduled for June 25. Regional artists will comprise an artist market along Sixth Street. The fest will also feature a stage for musical performances and a hands-on children’s area.
“We are excited to bring an arts fest back to downtown that will hopefully become a signature arts and cultural district annual event,” Wright said.
This story appeared in the May 2022 edition of Terre Haute Living.
