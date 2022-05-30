1. The Swope Art Museum
The Sheldon Swope Art Museum collects, preserves and celebrates the best in American art with programs and exhibitions designed to engage, stimulate and educate those whose lives it touches; it enhances the culture and contributes to the economic development of the greater Wabash Valley. It’s located at 25 S. Seventh St. in downtown Terre Haute.
Every Second Saturday the Swope hosts a Life Model Drawing session on the third floor. Artists can come draw the figure model from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a small fee. Also on Second Saturdays is the Second Saturday Studio in the Education Center. Kids and adults of all ages can come between 1 and 3 p.m. and create art for free during this open studio.
During the school year, young artists, ages 3 to 5, can participate in Art Start, a free art program that uses books and corresponding art projects to encourage creativity, every Tuesday at 1 p.m. The Swope is offering its popular Summer Art Studio for kids ages 4-18 this year. June and July programs will take place in the museum’s education center, and many scholarships are available.
The Swope looks forward to introducing more workshops and adult classes this year and hopes to see lots of new faces. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m.
Tuesday through Sunday, and until 8 p.m. during Downtown First Friday events. For the most up to date news, visit the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages, Swope.org or call 812-238-1676.
2. Arts Illiana Gallery
This is a dynamic art gallery and center for information about the arts in the Wabash Valley. The center provides cultural offerings and compelling exhibitions featuring work by local artists. It’s open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The gallery is located in downtown Terre Haute at 23 N. Sixth St. To find more information on exhibits, visit artsilliana.com or call 812-235-5007.
3. Terre Haute Children’s Museum
This downtown hot spot looks forward to welcoming families.
Children love the mix of activities available at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. It offers 26,000 square feet of fun and family favorite activities including the Ropes Challenge Course, Water Works, Amazing Airways and the Treehouse. There are tons of hands-on activities available throughout the building. No visit is complete without a trip to the Under Construction exhibit or a race down the Run with the Animals track.
Are you looking for more hands-on STEM learning? No problem! The museum has you covered. Check out learning options at thchildrensmuseum.com. Classes for a variety of ages are offered, including Discoverers, Learning Labs, Summer Science Camp and Museum in the Park.
The Museum is open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Visit thchildrensmusuem.com or call 812-235-5548 for the most up-to-date information.
4. Vigo County History Center
If your family has not explored the Vigo County History Center, it’s time to check out this local treasure. The museum has so much to see and interactive experiences, all designed to teach community members (and visitors) about the last 200 years in Vigo County. Must-see exhibitions include the Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle, Haunted Legends, Historic Hauteans and the newest Vigo-inspired exhibit, Vice & Virtue in Vigo County.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday throughout the summer. Visit the museum Facebook page or website, vchsmuseum.org, or call 812-235-9717 for updates on upcoming museum events and programs including local author book signings, speaker series, special presentations, History Mystery Scavenger Hunts, as well as the popular Time Travelers Club meetings and tours. Contact museum staff if you want to schedule a guided tour of the History Center for your group or family gathering. Make sure to save time to enjoy a cold Coke float in the 1950s-style Apgar Soda Shop.
Want to get outside the museum and experience some historical culture? Go on a tour of the city’s Coca-Cola bottle public art pieces. There are 39 life-sized Coke bottle sculptures sponsored by local businesses and each one is uniquely decorated by Wabash Valley artists to reflect the location’s business and personality. The bottles are currently on display at various sites around Terre Haute. A complete listing and map of the Coke bottles is available at: thehaute.life/birthplace- of-the-coca-cola-bottle.
5. Community Theatre of Terre Haute
Community Theatre is the oldest non-professional theater in the state. Volunteers produce stage productions (including a musical), the annual awards night, a summer camp for children and community outreach programs.
Community Theatre, “Where Everyone Plays a Part!,” has volunteer opportunities year-round.
The theater is located at 1431 S. 25th St. in Terre Haute.
For more information on current and upcoming shows, visit ctth.org, its Facebook page or call 812-239-9487.
6. Hatfield Hall
You may not associate an engineering and science college with fabulous arts and entertainment, but that’s exactly what you’ll find at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The Hatfield Hall performing arts center has a 602-seat theater, an alumni center and staff offices. For show and ticket information, call 812-877-8544 or visit rose-hulman.edu/campus-life/student-life/hatfield-hall/ index.html.
7. Crossroads Repertory Theatre
Attend a performance at Crossroads Repertory Theatre during the summer at New Theater at Indiana State University (536 N. Seventh St). Crossroads Rep offers quality professional theater in June and July.
During the school year, Indiana State University’s award-winning theater department also stages many productions. For more information, call 812-237-3333 or visit crossroadsrep.com.
8. Terre Haute Community Band
The community band performs a series of free concerts throughout the summer in Fairbanks Park. They feature a variety of light classic, march, Broadway and show tunes as well as modern music. The band is comprised of amateur and professional musicians from high school students to retired adults.
For show information and times, visit their Facebook page or call 812-535-6440.
9. Art Spaces Sculpture Trail
Art Spaces is on a mission to strengthen the Wabash Valley community through public art. The organization is working to provide public art and the design of public places to enhance economic growth, enrich cultural experiences and build a legacy that reflects the diversity of the Wabash Valley. Since 2005, Art Spaces has installed 21 unique public sculptures throughout the 41|40 Arts & Cultural District, in city parks, on college campuses and throughout other areas of Terre Haute.
Lesser-known sculpture-related activities that families and individuals may easily access and enjoy at no charge are self-guided tours of the collection and coloring pages of some of the sculptures. A map is available to download from the Art Spaces website — wabashvalleyartspaces.com — and the sculptures themselves may be freely accessed at any time. The guide on the reverse side contains the sculpture name and artist, location and fun activities and questions for young people taking the tour. Coloring pages may be downloaded as well. Above is Flame of the Millennium, at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.
10. Piano at Crossroads Plaza
A sweet testament to the power of live music, a brick sculpture of a piano, complete with a white marble and black granite keyboard, sits at the Crossroads Plaza in front of the Sky Garden Parking Garage on Wabash Avenue. It honors “the men and women of the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame,” as the engraved marker reads. It’s a toast to the live-music-makers who entertain and comfort folks at festivals, benefits, schools, churches, bars, parties, colleges, weddings, funerals and parades.
11. Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra
Enjoy one of the best ways to experience great music close to home.
Founded in 1926, the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is the oldest professional symphony orchestra in the state of Indiana. The THSO is led by Artistic Director and Conductor David Bowden, and is comprised of 70 professional musicians from all over the world. The THSO offers a subscription series of concerts from September through May at Tilson Auditorium on the campus of Indiana State University as well as educational concerts for approximately 3,000 fourth graders in the Wabash Valley.
In addition to regular season concert events, the THSO provides virtual programming through its YouTube channel including concert recordings, education presentations in partnership with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at ISU, and additional free video content. Their THSO Presents! series also showcases chamber ensembles and themed concert events in smaller venues in the Terre Haute community. The THSO proudly partners with Westminster Village, as well, to provide a chamber concert series for its residents titled Symphony Sundays. Visit www.thso.org or call 812-242-8476 for more information about concert dates, tickets and events.
The organization has an all-volunteer Board of Directors comprised of community leaders and a paid staff which includes an executive director, artistic director/conductor, office manager, office assistant, personnel manager, assistant personnel manager, librarian, composer-in-residence, stage manager, assistant stage manager and 70 professional orchestra musicians.
Started as a volunteer group of musicians who provided community entertainment, the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra has evolved into a group of highly skilled, paid professional musicians who complete auditions to demonstrate their skill level.
The Greater Wabash Valley is justifiably proud of the long and distinguished history of the THSO. As the organization approaches its 100th anniversary, an effort is underway to collect and document the symphony’s significant history.
This story appeared in the May 2022 edition of Terre Haute Living.
