Allison & Russ
'The love of my life'
How did you two meet? We met at a New Years Eve Party in 2017.
Who proposed? Russ proposed in November of 2020 at an annual bonfire we go to every year. He waited till we were pulling out of the driveway to head home. He pulled over and asked me if I could drive (I said I would.) When I got around to the front of the truck he was waiting for me down on one knee.
When did you start planning? Right away!
Did COVID affect your planning? Luckily, no it did not.
Did you have a vision/theme? Yes, light and summery. I did a dusty rose color and ivory.
Why did you pick your venue? Saint Mary-of-the-Woods campus has some beautiful buildings and at the time the price was much cheaper than other places I had looked at. It’s a beautiful place for a great price! I love the O’Shaughnessy building; it’s classy and pretty!
Did everything go according to plan? Yes, all thanks to Jeanette Winchester and her team at Simple to Elegant. They are amazing and made wedding planning so easy and stress-free.
What’s one memory you’ll always cherish from that day? Getting to marry the love of my life and not only saying “I do” to my husband but also saying “I do” to my step-daughter, Aubree.
What advice would you give to other couples as they plan their weddings? Soak it all in and don’t sweat the small stuff that goes wrong because at the end of the day you will be married to the love of your life and that is all that matters. It’s the best feeling ever!
• • •
Jenna & Jessie
Perfect match
How did you two meet? We worked together for a while.
When did you start planning? February 2021
Did COVID affect your planning? No
Did the final budget match the original? Give or take a couple hundred dollars.
Did you have a vision/theme? Boho outdoorsy
Why did you pick your venue? Because it’s pretty and the pictures that we were able to get were amazing because of the outdoor space.
Did everything go according to plan? No!! My cupcakes were the wrong color and my cake melted!
What was the most challenging part of planning your wedding? Trying to do most things as DIY.
What’s one memory you’ll always cherish from that day? The first look photo shoot and letters we wrote to each other.
What advice would you give to other couples as they plan their weddings? Don’t stress!
• • •
Claire & Mark
'Marrying your best friend'
How did you two meet? We were both living in Indianapolis at the time and met online. We decided to meet up in Fountain Square where Claire was living and went on a walk and lunch at the local Mexican restaurant on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
Who proposed (when/where/how)? Mark proposed October 2, 2020 at West Baden gardens in French Lick. After a walk around the hotel’s large dome, Mark took us out by the gardens. After a nice walk, we sat on the bench by the fountain facing the beautiful hotel with picturesque greenery surrounding the gardens, and after reminiscing about our past and talking about what the future may hold for us, Mark knelt down from the bench and pulled out a beautiful solitaire ring and asked Claire to marry him.
When did you start planning? The first and most important detail in planning was the date, so we started those conversations about a week in. Once we had our date, we were ready to dive into the rest, which fully started in January 2021.
Did COVID affect your planning? COVID was always a concern of ours when planning a large event months down the road when we (or anyone) wouldn’t know what was to come. We realized this was going to be a factor and did the most, we feel, we could to accommodate the concerns and keep our loved ones safe. We decided to have our reception outdoors; at that time that was an appropriate gathering for large groups of people. Vendors were very easy to schedule with and we practiced social distancing and mask wearing. You know, at this time in early 2021, there was a sort of renewed energy and hope that a type of normal would resume some time soon; that really showed with our vendors, which made us comfortable to move forward.
Did the final budget match the original? Yes, the costs were close to what we anticipated.
Did you have a vision/theme? Since we knew our venue was outdoors in the large garage area, we pictured a garden-type scene with simple (but elegant) touches that would make a romantic and fun environment. Our colors were mauve and navy blue with gold accents.
Why did you pick your venue? With the concerns of COVID, we wanted a venue with the option of gathering outside in case indoor gatherings would become restricted. We were also hearing many stories of venues canceling at the last minute around the county and decided, with family, to have our reception at Mark’s parents’ home, Drs. Thomas and Norma Schmitz in Allendale.
Did everything go according to plan? We had a lot of support that day and leading up, so when the weather started to make its own plan, we were quick to pivot to Plan B or even Plan C. It ended up getting to 93 degrees with scattered showers and rain, especially after 3 p.m., which was exactly the time our guests were to be enjoying the cocktail hour poolside. So with our wonderful vendors, we were able to revive our guests with cool drinks and seats in our reception area. They say rain on your wedding day is good luck, right? We think so, too.
What was the most challenging part of planning your wedding? We made the most excellent decision of having Jeff and Jeanette Winchester from Simple to Elegant help with planning our special day. Through their expertise, we were able to select our vendors and have open communication with everyone which made our day and the days leading up to it only joyous. But no story is perfect, so of course there were some hard days, which made for great experience down the line.
What’s one memory you’ll always cherish from that day? There are so many special moments during that day that we will look back on so fondly. One, in particular, was during our first dance as a married couple. In that moment we were face to face holding each other and just simply taking in the moment. It was powerful to have our family and friends there who had supported our almost six-year relationship and to celebrate with us. When you get a slightly calm moment in a day like that, it is overwhelming the love you feel surrounding you and we felt that in that moment.
What advice would you give to other couples as they plan their weddings? Enjoy each and every moment; it goes so quickly. We know everyone says that, and we heard it too, but really, it’s true. Not in just the day itself, but in the heat of planning, the showers, and most of all the family time. Surround yourself with supporting friends and family, and don’t sweat the small stuff. At the end of the day, you are marrying your best friend and partner for life. Live in that moment.
• • •
View the March 2022 edition of Terre Haute Living online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.