When it comes to marriage, milestone anniversaries are often seen as the definition of a successful relationship. But the secret to a happy, long-term relationship is not longevity. What makes a couple truly happy comes from foundational aspects of their lives together, which can be found in couples who were high school sweethearts and in those that found each other through second marriages. These three Wabash Valley couples have very different backgrounds and relationships, yet they share a commonality: after three decades (and more), they are truly happy together.
Betsy & Dick Frank
Embracing differences, supporting one another
Betsy and Dick Frank met at a student mixer at Ohio State University in 1966. While they both enjoyed meeting each other, they did not start dating until later that year when Dick found himself cleaning his desk and came across a scrap of paper with Betsy’s phone number on it. He gave her a call and the rest is history: the two married on March 8, 1969. Both Betsy and Dick agree what’s helped their marriage stay strong for 53 years is having separate interests and supporting each other in their own endeavors.
“You have to maintain your own person,” Betsy said. “We don’t do everything together, but we’ve always supported each other in our careers and pursuits.”
After marrying, the Franks moved to Seattle and Dick worked for Boeing while Betsy pursued her master’s degree in nursing. A little over a year later, Dick joined the Air Force as a pilot and flew F4 and F16 planes, becoming one of the first 50 pilots to fly the F16. During his 23 years in the Air Force, the couple — and later their two daughters — moved 13 times. When the family was living in Utah, Betsy earned her doctorate at the University of Utah.
“I remember someone asking me if Dick was threatened by me going back to school,” Betsy said. “I came home from class and Dick was standing at the kitchen sink, cleaning up from dinner with our girls, wearing his flight suit and he said, ‘Am I supposed to be?’”
In 1994, the couple moved to Terre Haute where Betsy joined the nursing faculty at Indiana State University and Dick worked for Office Max.
What also makes the Franks unique, and what has played a part in keeping their marriage strong, is their commitments and respect of each other’s religions as an interfaith couple. Betsy is Jewish and Dick is Catholic.
“I think supporting each other in our religions has helped keep us together,” Dick said. “I go to Friday night services at the synagogue each week and Betsy goes with me to church on Sunday mornings. And we aren’t trying to convert each other.”
Of the things the couple does together, they enjoy traveling and attending Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra performances. They regularly walk in their neighborhood with friends and do the Wordle together each day because, according to Betsy, “it takes two brains to do that.”
Betsy cites a phrase the two learned many years ago that has guided them through their marriage: Love is a decision. The couple also believes having the ability to laugh with each other goes a long way. And having a short-term memory when it comes to arguments is important.
“No marriage is perfect, and you have to work at it,” Dick said. “When you’ve been together this long, you do get into little arguments. But we simply ‘agree to disagree’ or settle it and forget about it.”
• • •
Butch & Myra Bosworth
Friendship and common interests
Butch and Myra Bosworth were high school sweethearts. Born and raised in Terre Haute, they met at Gerstmeyer Technical and graduated from Terre Haute North Vigo High School. The couple will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 9 of this year. They both share a love of being active, the outdoors and keeping busy — and they do those things together. For Butch and Myra, that is what’s kept their marriage strong.
“We grew up together and started out in life together,” Myra said. “A week after we graduated high school, Butch was in the Navy and we moved to Norfolk, Virginia. We had no family; just us and our little girl. We’ve been our own unit and it’s worked for us.”
“We’ve always done things together and we like to share the experiences,” Butch said. “I don’t think of things I can’t include Myra in. She’s like a good friend and she likes to do what I do.”
Myra believes it’s important couples find shared interests because once they become empty nesters, they need things to do and enjoy together since the kids are no longer a big part of the daily life of the relationship.
Butch and Myra tried many endeavors together, including motorcycle riding and boating. But the biggest commonality is their love of exercise and the outdoors. They found running through the Wabash Valley Road Runner’s Trained in Terre Haute program in 2000.
“Butch and my brother were doing TNT and would come home after the Saturday group runs and talk about all the people they met and how fun the runs were,” Myra said. “Then I said, I guess I’m going to have to start running to meet all these people. And that’s what I did. I was 47 when I first learned to run.”
Over the years, the couple have run the New York City Marathon and several Chicago and Disney marathons. They’ve participated in triathlons and been part of relay teams for the local Hawthorn Half Day Relay and Ultra event. Butch also did several Iron Man races. While they do not run at the same pace, they participate in race events together.
Butch and Myra also enjoy bike riding and rode a tandem bike for years. They joined in several rides across Indiana, including a week-long ride through rural Indiana that stopped at state parks. They rode from Miami to Key West, Florida on the tandem, as well as through Mexico and Canada.
The couple loves to travel and combine that with their desire for outdoor adventure. When they retired, they bought a mobile home and traveled to places such as the Appalachians, Maine and California. They also began spending winters at the Voyager RV Resort in Tucson, Arizona. There they joined hiking groups, rafted down the Grand Canyon, and backpacked through the Paria River in Colorado.
Butch is a retired supervisor with Verizon and Myra drove a school bus through rural Vigo County for 30 years. Having summers off allowed her to help Butch coach their three kids’ sports teams.
The couple has also built homes together. The first one was off Tabortown Road, south of Seelyville. The second is the one they live in now off Old Maple Drive, near Hawthorn Park. Other than the framing, the couple did all the insulation, plumbing, electricity installations themselves.
Butch and Myra admit marriage is not easy but having a deep friendship with each other and sharing common interests is what’s helped them weather the storms.
“It’s a tough road, especially when you’ve been together for this long,” Butch said. “It’s not easy and you have ups and downs. But for us, sticking it out and figuring it out together is what works.”
• • •
Tim and Eleanor Ramseier
A blended family success story
Tim and Eleanor Ramseier’s story is not the traditional marriage of longevity. They are a blended family with this being Eleanor’s second marriage. Yet the couple is celebrating almost 32 years together and admits their faith and respect has been key to their success.
“We respect each other, and I almost think respect is as important as love,” Eleanor said. “You can love someone, but you may not like them at times. And without that respect, it’s hard to keep a strong relationship going and it impacts the commitment.”
“Our faith has helped keep us strong,” Tim said. “I don’t see how people can do it without faith. Ours can be tested, but it’s strong.”
Tim and Eleanor met at World Gospel Church, where Eleanor had just started attending. Tim moved to Terre Haute from Chicago in 1986 to be the World Gospel’s first full-time youth pastor.
“Everyone was talking about the new pastor in town who was funny and nice,” Eleanor said. “At the time, I was a single mom and was not looking to date anyone. But I met Tim and we decided to go work out together.”
“Now she still wants to work out and I’m more hesitant,” Tim said.
The two started spending time together as friends. That eventually turned into dating and the two married on May 19, 1990.
Eleanor had two children from her previous marriage when she and Tim began the process of blending the family. Randi and Erik were 14 and 9, respectively, at the time. Both admit the transition was not always easy, but what made it work was they were always on each other’s side. Just over a year later, the couple had a son, Ben, which also brought their family together in a new way.
“Eleanor was already a parent and I had to learn to be a parent,” Tim said. “It was a balance between making the kids feel comfortable but also maintaining authority. You have to respect each other because the kids emulate that.”
They both agree that when it comes to raising children, it’s important for kids to see them have disagreements to show them how to resolve their conflicts. And that even the unpleasantness of arguments presents an opportunity to talk through issues with kids.
Eleanor and Tim both lead successful nonprofits and are deeply involved in the Terre Haute community. Eleanor is the executive director of Camp Navigate and Tim is the executive director of Youth for Christ of the Wabash Valley. They are each other’s biggest cheerleaders, but also work hard at not bringing their work home at the end of the day. They are also committed to focusing on positive energy in their home and marriage.
“We found ourselves coming home and talking so much about what was bothering us and we just didn’t want to bring that negativity into our household,” Eleanor said. “So, because the trash is picked up on Thursdays, I started Trash Thursdays. We committed to not saying anything negative unless it was on a Thursday. And what we realized is that by the time Thursday came around, we forgot about those little things.”
While Eleanor and Tim admit to having varying interests, they try to make time to enjoy things together. They enjoy a daily “prayer walk” around their neighborhood. This is a time to leave the phones at home, listen to each other and pray for those in need. They also enjoy traveling together.
“We’re not perfect, our marriage is not perfect, and our kids are not perfect,” Eleanor said. “But when it comes to imperfections, we ask ourselves if the little things are worth disagreeing about. Because tomorrow, one of us could be gone. … Focus on what matters and keep that in perspective.”
• • •
