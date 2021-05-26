Country icon Trace Adkins brings 'The Way I Wanna Go' tour to Terre Haute

Academy of Country Music award-winning artist Trace Adkins takes the Pepsi stage Sunday, July 11, at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute.
Doors will open to the infield of the Terre Haute Action Track at 4:30 p.m. with The Voice 2020 finalist Ian Flanigan starting the show at 6 p.m. and Adkins taking the stage at 7:30.
A Nashville icon for more than two decades, Adkins has made his mark on the country music industry. His "The Way I Wanna Go" tour comes on the heals of 11 million albums sold; time-honored hit singles; momentous, fiery and always memorable live performances; Grammy nominations; Country Music Television and ACM awards; and nearly 200 million plays on YouTube. Even a slew of movie and TV roles have come the Grand Ole Opry member’s way.
“It’s hard to describe, I gotta be honest,” Adkins said of being overcome with emotion and reflection when trotting out some of his time-tested cuts for adoring audiences. “I’ve gotten to the point now where I’ll be onstage singing ‘Every Light in the House Is On’ and I look down at the crowd and realize that person right there wasn’t even alive when I recorded that song,” he said, laughing. “To watch their face go, Oh, that’s a cool hook, it’s like, ‘Oh my god, that’s the first time that person ever heard that song!’
Flanigan, coached by award-winning Nashville artist Blake Shelton, placed third in the 19th season of The Voice.
Advanced tickets are available at 27 Casey’s General Store locations in and around Terre Haute. They are available now with no service fees. A complete list can be found at wthitv.com.
General admission tickets are $35. Up to 800 VIP tickets will be sold for a closer general admission area at $75 each. A few VIP tables of eight remain for $1,000 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
“This is a $50 ticket the day of the show, but with the help of partners like Casey’s General Stores, Labor Link and the rest of our sponsors, we’re excited to be able to offer a performance like this to the people in the Wabash Valley for just $35. It’s top notch entertainment, a show we’re extremely proud to bring to town, and we think people will really enjoy it,” said event organizer Ross Rowling of HR Promotions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.