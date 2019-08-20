Could we be any more excited? 'Friends' fans nuts for merch

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2002 file photo, the stars of "Friends," from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose after the show won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. If youâre a âFriendsâ superfan, there are lots of ways to celebrate the showâs 25th anniversary on Sept. 22, 2019. Warner Bros. has partnered with a range of companies to celebrate the quarter-century mark. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)