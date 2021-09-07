Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Richard A. Beabout, 85, of Marshall, IL, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday at Pearce Funeral Home. Burial in the Ohio Cemetery. Visitation 12 noon until service time Friday. www.pearcefuneralservices.com
Donna Alexander, 66, of Marshall, IL, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday at Pearce Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. www.pearcefuneralservices.com
Jacqueline Kitchen, 84, of Marshall, Ill., passed away Sept. 3, 2021. Funeral services 2:00 PM Saturday. Visitation after 12 noon on Saturday. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery at Martinsville. www.pearcefuneralservices.com
