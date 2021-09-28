Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Click on the PDF file of the feature you wish to view or download.
James Joseph Priester: Interment of cremains 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery. All are welcome. A gathering will follow at the family home to honor Jim, a man who touched the lives of many.
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. [mdash] Virginia Rehmel Liston, age 98 of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Terre Haute, IN passed away at 8:35 PM on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Heritage Health, Bloomington IL. A private family memorial service was held April 1, 2021. A private inurnment will be held at Westland…
TERRE HAUTE - Dr. Lyle Eugene Hawkins, passed away September 19th, 2021 in Union Hospital. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on February 11, 1932, to Charles A. and Lillian Jacoby Hawkins. He was the youngest of 3 children. Lyle was an active member of Bellevue Baptist Church, Memphis, Tenn…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.