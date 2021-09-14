Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Eloise Voncielle Reed, born August 11, 1934, passed away September 11, 2021. A private burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park. www.greinerfuneralhome.com
CLAY CITY - Barbara L. (McBride) Stickles, 90, of Clay City, Indiana passed away on September 10, 2021 while staying at Harrison's Crossing Rehabilitation Center in Terre Haute, Indiana. Prior to her recent stay there she resided at Villas of Hollybrook in Brazil, Indiana. Barbara married th…
