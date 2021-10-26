Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
ROCKVILLE [mdash] Libby Ann Newman, age 62, of Rockville passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Libby was born September 17, 1959 in Terre Haute to Allen W. Newman and Mary L. McClain Newman. A very caring person, Libby never met a stranger and always considered you as a friend. She enjo…
TERRE HAUTE - William Carpenter Jr., 77, of West Terre Haute, passed away October 19, 2021 in his residence. He was born May 5, 1944 in Terre Haute to William Carpenter Sr., and Ella Grayless Carpenter. He worked in maintenance most of his life and was a race enthusiast, enjoying Indy and NA…
