ROSEDALE [mdash] Dorothy M. Brown, 100, of Rosedale, died at 12:36 PM, October 18, 2020, at her residence. Born April 8, 1920, in Parke County, she was the daughter of the late Wilmer and Bessie Huxford. She and her husband were lifelong farmers in the Rosedale area and a longtime member of …
James Robert (Bob) Storey, 80, of Terre Haute passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at his home. Bob was born on August 31, 1940 in Terre Haute to James Richard Storey and Olive Elmerick. Bob worked in the automobile sales profession as well as manage…
