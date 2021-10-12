Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Click on the PDF file of the feature you wish to view or download.
Catherine S. Haynes, 85, Brownsburg, passed away Oct. 18, 2020. She was born in Terre Haute, IN on August 24, 1935. Her lifelong career was devoted to education. After graduating from Staunton High School, she received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Indiana State University and com…
TERRE HAUTE - Timothy David Kasinger, 65, of Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away on October 6, 2021. He was born on January 26, 1956, in Marion County, Indiana to Albert R. Kasinger and Violet R. Kasinger. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, October 15, 2021, at 2:00p.m. in Greiner Fune…
Don Kesler Jr., 93, of Marshall, IL passed away October 10, 2021. Funeral services 2:00 PM Wednesday at Pearce Funeral Home. Burial in Livingston Cemetery. Visitation after 12 noon Wednesday. www.pearcefuneralservices.com
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.