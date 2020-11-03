Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Click on the PDF file of the feature you wish to view or download.
Daniel Allen Bitts, 54, of York, PA, died October 20, 2020. He was born November 29, 1965, in Terre Haute, IN, to Arthur and Patricia Bitts. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (McCoy) Bitts; nine children; and two siblings.
Thomas Allen Davis died Oct. 19, 2020. Military honors will be held at Highland Cemetery Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 AM. www.debaunfuneralhomes.com
