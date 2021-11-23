Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Elizabeth Elaine Gawlik: Visitation at Crown Hill, Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, from 11 am-1 pm. Service is 1-2 pm. www.dignitymemorial.com
Veda Yowell, 90, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at IU West Hospital in Avon, surrounded by her loving family. Veda was born in Parke County on August 30, 1931, to Harry and Angeline Ladiha Crossley. She married her husband, Fred, on July 22, 1949, and together, they…
