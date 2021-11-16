Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Click on the PDF file of the feature you wish to view or download.
TERRE HAUTE - Richard Loren (Dick) Cross, Feb. 27, 1933, to Nov. 9, 2021. Second son of Floyd Ernest Cross and Norma Hope Higbee Cross. Sibling of Jack Edwin Cross (deceased), wife Wanda Washburn Cross; Faith Elaine Cross Watts, husband Ray (deceased); and Jerry Lee Cross, wife JoAnna Kleist…
Sue Ann Bentrup, 86, of Terre Haute passed away at her residence on Friday, November 12, 2021. Cremation was entrusted to DeBaun Funeral Home. www.debaunfuneralhomes.com
PARIS, Ill. - Gary Ray Sims, 60, of Paris, died Monday. He was a former iron worker. He was born August 27, 1961, in Clinton, Indiana. He married Diana Sue Cooper, and she survives. Other survivors include his mother, Diana Beason; a sister, Beth Daniels; several nieces and nephews; and his …
