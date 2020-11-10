Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 78F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 43F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: November 10, 2020 @ 8:12 am
Leslie H. Scott, of Montezuma, died November 6, 2020, at 6:55 PM, in his residence. He was born November 26, 1945, in Tuscola, IL, to Leroy Scott and Mary Faith Scott. He had retired from Panhandle Eastern Pipeline and was a member of the Twelve Points F&AM #769 Masonic Lodge. He was a 3…
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] George Landes, 85, of Terre Haute, passed away quietly surrounded by family on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born June 30, 1935 in Terre Haute to Cleo and Orillla Myrick Landes. On Septmeber 7, 1956 he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Brown, who preceded hi…
