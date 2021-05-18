Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Irene V. Plant, age 99, was born November 7, 1921, and passed away May 13, 2021. Preceding her in death were her parents, Hayes and Charlotte Johnson; her husband, Thomas S. Plant; sisters, Jean Frazier and Betty Henson; brother, Harry Johnson; son-in-law, James Doyle; an…
Sonja Prevo, 67, of Marshall, IL passed away Friday, May 15, 2021. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday at Pearce Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. www.pearcefuneralservices.com
