INDIANAPOLIS [mdash] Albert V. Watson, 60, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born November 21, 1960 in Terre Haute to Marcus Watson and Mary Fields Watson. Albert loved sports and was an avid I. U. basketball fan. He is survived by …
James Bouillez, 96 of Franklin, died March 2, 2021. Service is Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Burial: Roselawn Cemetery. Visit our website for full obituary: www.flinnmaguire.net
