Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Click on the PDF file of the feature you wish to view or download.
Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 21, 2020 @ 10:25 am
CLAY CITY [mdash] Lifelong Clay City resident Richard Lee Royer peacefully died in the early morning hours of July 18, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born at home on October 28, 1928 to Titus and Edith Royer. Richard was a husband, father and farmer. He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 …
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.