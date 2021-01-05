Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Click on the PDF file of the feature you wish to view or download.
Rebecca J. Yaw, 61, of West Terre Haute, died Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Terre Haute. Private family services will be held at Fitzpatrick Funeral Home. Burial follows in Jewett Cemetery, Jewett, Illinois. Online condolences at: www.fitzpatrickfunerals.com
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Andy E. Long III, 64, passed away on December 31, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1956 to Andy and Alice Long. Andy was a lifelong resident of Terre Haute. He is survived by his mother, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters, as well as a daughter, 2 grandchildren, and several nieces and…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.