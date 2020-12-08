Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
COUPEVILLE, Wash. [mdash] Thomas David Ellis died peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020 at Angell's Adult Family Home in Oak Harbor, WA. He was born in Brazil, IN, April 27, 1945. He was a graduate of Coalmont High School. He earned a master of electrical engineering degree from Purdue Univer…
