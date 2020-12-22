Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Patricia Joan Garrett, 90 of Terre Haute, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Springhill Village. She was born in Vincennes, IN, on August 14, 1930. Joan was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and St. Anthony's Alumni Club- The Nightingales. She graduated…
