Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Click on the PDF file of the feature you wish to view or download.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 14, 2021 @ 7:57 am
Francis "Keith" Willis passed away on December 10, 2021 at Regional Hospital. He was born in Dugger, Indiana to Paul Eugene Willis and Mary Elizabeth Goodman Willis. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosa Willis.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.