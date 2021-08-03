Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
PRINCETON - John Edward Barbour, of Princeton, IN and formerly of West Terre Haute, passed away on July 7, 2021 while on vacation in a bowling tournament in Las Vegas. He was born on October 19, 1956 to Daniel C. Barbour and Margaret Rhyan Barbour. John was a 1974 graduate of West Vigo High …
Ricky Entrican of Indianapolis, formerly of Paris, Illinois, passed away July 29, 2021. Service 2:00 pm (CST) Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Templeton Funeral Home, Paris. Visitation noon to 2:00 pm (CST) Tuesday. Burial Edgar Cemetery, Paris. www.TempletonFuneralHome.com
