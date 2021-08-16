Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Click on the PDF file of the feature you wish to view or download.
KINGMAN [mdash] Lawrence "Larry" W. Brockway, 86, of rural Kingman, passed away at 1:39 a.m. EDT Sunday, August 15,2021 at his residence. He was born August 31, 1934, in Terre Haute, Indiana, the son of the late Mabel Velma Brockway. He married Sally Hooker on November 11,1960, at the Sacred…
CLINTON - John L. Hoggatt, Jr. "Johnny," 85, of Clinton, passed away Friday, August 13th, 2021, at Union Hospital in Clinton. John was born to John L. Hoggatt, Sr. and Letha Reynolds Hoggatt in Clinton on October 9th, 1935. He was an Army veteran, and had retired from Mike's Motors after mor…
