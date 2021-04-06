Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Click on the PDF file of the feature you wish to view or download.
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Janetta Dellacca, 90, formerly of Brazil, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Meadows Manor East in Terre Haute, IN. She is survived by 2 daughters, Stephanie Wain and Amy Dellacca; 2 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Graveside services are sc…
VEEDERSBURG [mdash] Cliston Leon Coverdale, 85, of Veedersburg, Indiana, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 in his residence. He retired from R.R. Donnelley and Sons Company in Crawfordsville with 41½ years of service. He was also a Pastor for 10 years with the Apostolic Church in Veedersburg…
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Anna- belle Lorenze, 82, of Terre Haute passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Springhill Village. She was born January 17, 1939 in Terre Haute to Roy and Louise Bohannon. Annabelle graduated from Wiley High School. She retired from Alcan Aluminum. She enjoyed working …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.