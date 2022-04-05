Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Click on the PDF file of the feature you wish to view or download.
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Eugene Francis Rewers passed away March 17, 2022. Cremation was chosen. www.greinerfuneralhome.com
CLINTON - Larry D. Riggen Sr. (85) of Clinton passed away, April 2, 2022, at Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care in Terre Haute at 9:15 AM. Born June 19, 1936, in Dana, Indiana to Elmo Riggen and Louise Keene Riggen. He was a retired shipping clerk at Olin Mathieson in Covington. A member …
