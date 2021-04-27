Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. High 82F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
PARIS, Ill. [mdash] Timothy R. Shell, 56, of Paris, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Carle Hospital Foundation in Urbana, IL. He was born in Clinton on June 18, 1964, to William Taylor Shell and Anna Godbey Shell. Timothy was employed at Horizon Health Paris Hospit…
Rhea Jean Davison, 89, of Marshall, IL died Saturday, April 24, 2021. Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday at Pearce Funeral Home. Burial in Ohio Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. www.pearcefuneralservices.com
