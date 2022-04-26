Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
Roscoe Eugene Coleman, 73, Terre Haute, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, April 29, 2022 from 12-2pm at Roselawn Funeral Home. Service will begin at 2pm. Graveside follows at Roselawn Memorial Park. www.roselawnfuneralhome.net
Margaret Murphy Beard Madlem, 99, of Marshall, Ill., passed away April 24, 2022. Funeral services 1:00 PM Wednesday at Pearce Funeral Home. Burial in Marshall Cemetery. Visitation after 11:30 AM Wednesday. www.pearcefuneralservices.com
Linda Sue (Cumbow) Graham, of Clinton and Providence Place West Terre Haute, went to be with her Heavenly Father on the 22nd of April, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, RW (Bill) and Pearl James of Clinton; her sister and brother-in-…
