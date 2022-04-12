Today's online Comics and Puzzles featuring Sudoku, the Jumble, the Cryptogram and the Crossword puzzle in PDF format.
William "Rusty" Morris, born in Terre Haute, 10 years in the Marines, 5 years in the Army. Cremation chosen with no service per his wishes. Survived by son, David Morris; daughter, Lynne, Glasgow, Scotland; sister, Melinda Jones; brother, Charles "Red" Morris.
Betty Jane Smith, 95, of Terre Haute passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Signature Healthcare. She was born November 16, 1926 in Terre Haute to Basil Walker and Bessie Erne Walker. Survivors include her sons, John Glazner and David Burk; grandson, Michael Glazner; great grandchildren, Jar…
