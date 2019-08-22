'Color Hunger': Alice Baber exhibition opens at Swope with talk by artist's nephew

Opening today in the Swope Art Museum’s 2nd Floor Lobby and Education Galleries is a survey of the early work of Alice Baber (1929-1982).
Baber’s nephew, John Kern, will give a talk at 6 p.m. on his time spent with Baber from New York to Paris, France, the family farm in Kansas, Illinois, and in California while she was an artist in residence at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The Swope’s Second Saturday Studio program on Oct. 12 will be inspired by the colors of Baber’s paintings. The drop-in program runs from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Swope Education Center and is free for people of all ages.
The exhibition will run through Oct. 27.
Starting in the lobby is work from Baber’s time as a student at Indiana University, where she received her master's of art in 1951 under the study of the figurative expressionist Alton Pickens. The works are from the collection of the late Ronnie Templeton of Terre Haute, a sorority sister of Baber at Indiana University and longtime member of the Swope.
After a summer of study in Paris, she settled in New York during the fall of 1951 — where she had her break into abstraction. Following chronologically from her still lifes to her Red Man series, the exhibition culminates in the Education Gallery with examples of her internationally known works.
A painter, printmaker, curator, feminist and writer, Baber’s abstract expressionist paintings in watercolor and oil explored “the infinite range of possibilities” of color and light within and from the form of the circle. With a focus on composition, transparency, color, and line, Baber aimed to depict the form of a feeling through the use of intense pigments. She constantly sought to satisfy her indulgence in what she later called her “color hunger," likened to the hunger of plants for light.
She was also instrumental in curating and organizing exhibitions of women artists, most notably Color, Light and Image, an international exhibition of 125 artists in celebration of the United Nations’ International Women’s Year in 1975. Her artistic career was cut short by cancer at the age of 54.
The majority of the works in the exhibition are from the collection of the Link Art Gallery in Paris, Illinois. The exhibition is underwritten by Metzger Landscape, Inc. of Terre Haute.
