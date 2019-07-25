Paris Center of Fine Arts announces an array of shows for the 2019-20 season and for the first time ever, a Show Subscription Pass.
The line-up of eight great shows, including a community advance event, connects with the interests of the community and recognizes the importance of live entertainment.
For one price, fans will automatically get into all shows for the 2019-20 season. The Show Subscription Pass is $100 until July 31, available at pcofa.net or Prospect Bank in downtown Paris.
A community advance event called “Artfest” will be free to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. CDT on Sept. 8 at Twin Lakes Park in Paris. There will be a variety of “messy” art stations for children to experience, including a raffle for at least 10 children to win a ticket to the first professional show of the PCOFA season called “Artrageous.”
Artrageous is part rock concert, part art studio, part creation lab with interactive art and music and will begin at 3:30 p.m. CDT on Sept 15.
The “Backwards Piano Man” is Jason Lyle Black set to perform at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Oct. 10. He will bring hilarious musical comedy, beautiful music and incredible stage antics. Black was featured on the Ellen Degeneres Show. This show also will showcase the PCOFA’s new 71/2 foot Yamaha grand piano.
On Oct. 11, the festive United States Air Force Mid-America Concert Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. CDT. This concert is free to the public and the VFW Ladies Auxillary is providing a meal to the entire band.
BritBeat will be in concert at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 16. America’s Premier Tribute to The Beatles is a theatrical recreation concert celebrating the greatest rock and roll group of all time, The Beatles. Their look, their sound, their mannerisms, their accents, their costuming, their instrumentation and their vocal harmonies are most authentic. BritBeat was recently featured on July 4 with the Boston Pops. Prospect Bank is the Premier Sponsor of this show.
On Dec. 14, a Christmas-themed show by the Coles County Barbershop Harmony Society will begin at 3 p.m. CST. This show is all about fun and funny gentlemen with a nicely blended four-part harmony.
At 7 p.m. CST on Feb. 29, The Young Irelanders Wild Atlantic Way Tour brings Irish traditional music, song and dance as one sensational group of young performers still in their 20’s. Whether it be one of the much-loved vocal numbers like Galway Bay, the foot-stomping beat of Kerry polkas or a stirring air inspired by the Cliffs of Moher, The Young Irelanders deliver a performance which transports audiences to a part of the world untarnished by modernity and breathtaking in its beauty.
A world where magic is real, adventure is epic and love is harmonious awaits audiences at 6 p.m. CST March 10. Welcome to The Spinning Tales Of Peter Pan & Cinderella On Ice! Where fairy tales and ice collide. Everyone will be sitting on the edge of their seats as professional champion ice skaters, broadway level singers and cirque performers captivate them.
And last, but not least, The Great Dubois Masters of Variety are set to perform at 7 p.m. CST April 3. The world’s most unique two-person circus show has been featured on “The Greatest Showman” starring Hugh Jackman, “The Late Show,” “The Tonight Show,” Britney Spears World Circus Tour and the Tony Award-winning “Pippin” on Broadway.
