Chelsea & Scott: 'A splash of sparkle'

How did you two meet? Scott and I met in early December at a friend’s house. We immediately clicked when I first saw him. We both have extremely goofy personalities.
Who proposed? Scott proposed to me in St. Louis on my birthday.
When did you start planning? We started planning about two months after he proposed, so in November.
Did COVID affect your planning? I wouldn’t say it affected our planning much because we didn’t plan on having a huge wedding. We just wanted close friends and family. And luckily no one missed because of COVID.
Did the final budget match the original? We actually spent less than I expected, which I was really happy about. However, we did have some help from my mother-in-law and of course, my mom and some friends and family.
Did you have a vision/theme? I definitely did. I wanted it to be very romantic — with lots of flowers and a splash of sparkle.
Why did you pick your venue? We picked the venue because when Scott and I walked in, we immediately knew it was the place we wanted to get married. We were both jumping up and down with joy, and we definitely felt like we belonged there. It also felt like a huge milestone in our wedding planning.
Did everything go according to plan? Does it ever? Lol! We had a few bumps and hiccups, but not nearly as many as I expected. It was a fun day and my whole family wanted to relive it.
And I wouldn’t try to change any of the silly bumps or hiccups, because I believe that’s what makes a wedding special and unique.
What was the most challenging part of planning your wedding? I feel like for us it was definitely the time crunch. I wish I would’ve given myself a little more time because I was working so many hours and starting a new career on top of planning a wedding.
What’s one memory you’ll always cherish from that day? We both agree that it was when I came down the aisle. He was crying before I even walked down the aisle and had the whole crowd crying also … well most of them. But there were so many special moments that it’s hard to choose. I believe we both could relive that day over and over.
What advice would you give to other couples as they plan their weddings? Do not let it stress you out. Have fun with it and find ways to include your friends and family because it alleviates some of the stress. In the end, it’s not all about the flowers, cake and the dress — it’s about who you are going to spend the rest of your life with. Also, the special people who are sharing the day with you.