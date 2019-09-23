If there is a day that defines my summer, it came in late August. I had worked through the heat of the afternoon, and was red-faced and tired; my shirt clung to me like a wet blanket. But I told my wife that if she didn’t mind having supper a little late, I’d change into dry clothes and head to the creek for a while.
We often visit a treasured spot on the Big Raccoon, and since I had already hacked a trail through the head-high bank weeds—so we can pull our kayaks and grandsons through to daylight—I easily walked out onto a sandbar just where the stream makes one of the broadest of its hundreds of bends on its way to the Wabash River. The water was low—perhaps as low as I had ever seen it—for until storms moved in just a few days later, it had been bone dry for most of the month.
It was the “magic hour” by the time I got there: the time of evening when the sun has slipped to the west, yet still sits just above the tree line. It was still blazing in a cloudless blue sky, but by then a nice breeze had kicked up and the cottonwood leaves shimmered like emeralds as it blew through the tree tops. There, shaded from the worst of the heat, and next to the shallow current, I cooled my heals and settled into quiet solitude.
My term for that time of day is a borrowed one. It has also been called the “golden hour” by painters and photographers for years, for it is during those precious few minutes that the sun seems to cast a different sort of light than it does earlier in its course. It is both softer and kinder, and it wraps life in shadows, as if filtered through stained glass. There is a period not long after sunrise when the light creates similar effects too.
I wasn’t there long before I spotted cedar waxwings; a half-dozen playing among the branches of a pair of trees—one still living, one very dead—that had been washed into the creek over the winter when the water ran high and brown. I have never failed to see the birds along that stretch of the creek in the late summer, unusual, I think, for they are known to love berries above all else. But the raspberries and mulberries of the early summer months were long gone by then, so these birds must have been making due with pokeberries or hackberries, or were drawn to the place for another reason only they knew. In the late summer, it is said that waxwings, most unusual-looking but beautiful birds, often become drunk on over-ripe fruit, and I wasn’t sure that those attending this party were not a bit tipsy.
Soon, it appeared as if there was a long guest list. A pair of kingbirds, a red-winged blackbird, a few bank swallows, and several killdeer were in the trees and on the sand around me, and a few turkey vultures and crows showed some passing interest too. I settled on a log a while, thinking that a relatively calm pool of green water near the far bank looked inviting enough to cast a line into, that perhaps a few bass had made it past the dam miles away; I remembered the days when I fished with my grandfather, and we caught sunfish in such places.
The waxwings, though, didn’t seem to mind my being there. In fact, they ignored me, playing together, dipping and diving, so quickly and erratically that I had no chance to click a shutter as they zipped by. But as they got used to me swatting gnats, and watching a damselfly on a log, and digging for Indian beads, they began to land long enough to pose for a portrait or two. Had I not gotten a call from Joanie telling me that we were 20 minutes from suppertime, I know I would have stayed a while longer.
That particular night made me realize that although the summer heat still had its back up, fall was coming. Already, the ivies had begun to turn red, and the crickets and grasshoppers wanted to be heard and seen. And for the past month I had been drinking my first cups of morning coffee as I looked out over foggy and wet fields; spider webs already hung like damp rags from the corners of the house, and I began to see them lying like glistening blankets in the grass.
In the evenings, I watched dragonflies—big green darners and blue skimmers—involved in a practice called “static feeding”—as they swarmed near the edges of the soybean fields and around my own flower garden. There appeared to be no method to their eating frenzies, but they were wondrous to watch as they avoided high speed collisions, then eventually vaporized into the fields as the sun settled below the horizon. They too were a sign of the coming change.
Such moments are temporary, ephemeral, and tonight, on the eve of the beginning of autumn, we will hardly know that anything has yet happened until all the collective changes catch up to us next month.
The photos I include with this piece today are images of those mostly imperceptible but wondrous things; most were taken during the magic hours of the now-gone summer: a first-quarter moon that shone like a spotlight in the setting sun; a female red-winged blackbird sitting on a shaft of yellow mullein; a zebra swallowtail that came calling to my garden in July; a grey tree frog grinning and nearly camouflaged atop a mossy shingled roof; an emperor beetle tumbling across a sprig of goldenrod; a trio of trees sitting in the early morning fog of a cornfield; and, of course, that masked bandit of a cedar waxwing, perched on a splintered tree trunk along the Big Raccoon.
Summer has passed too quickly — like those magic hours always do — but the glory of fall is coming.
