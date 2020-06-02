Museums, art galleries, theaters and other arts organizations in Terre Haute temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city and country are beginning to reopen, but in the meantime, several of the organizations are providing virtual access to their arts and entertainment offerings on websites and YouTube channels, as well as meetings and webinars using the Zoom video conference app.
Some organizations have tentatively scheduled summer events; others have rescheduled for late-summer and fall.
Always available to experience up close and in person are the 20 works of art in the Wabash Valley Art Spaces Sculpture Collection. The walk/drive activity is a great opportunity for those ready to get outdoors after weeks of self-isolating at home.
This Arts Roundup calendar will be updated as new information is received. Email community@tribstar.com with your submissions.
Currently
• The Brazil Concert Band will stream a series of four concerts from its 2019 BCB concert season every Sunday in June, each beginning at 8 p.m. The series can be accessed through band director Matthew and wife Melanie Huber's YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCARUjaj3AcG7yGFOXr4e27w?view_as=subscriber. Visit the Huber's YouTube Channel and hit the subscribe button and bell to receive notifications. The June series also will be shown at 8 p.m. each Sunday on the Brazil Concert Band Facebook page. Live BCB concerts will resume at 8 p.m. July 5 in the band shell or nearby pavilion, if rain, in Forest Park at Brazil. The BCB will perform every Sunday night through Aug. 30.
• Wabash Valley Arts Spaces features photos and information on 20 works of art in its Sculpture Collection on its website. Visit https://wabashvalleyartspaces.com/collection for a link to a detailed Sculpture Collection Walk/Drive Tour Map.
• Community Theatre of Terre Haute offers the latest in its web series, "Where Everyone Plays a Part!" at https://ctth.org/web-series-where-everyone-plays-a-part/. Season passes will be available starting July 1.
• Recording of Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's May 16 "Music in Bloom" live-streamed concert available at www.thso.org The program featured 10 musicians performing solos and duets at Central Presbyterian Church.
• The Vigo County Historical Society and Museum tentatively plans to reopen in June. Until then, take a video tour of the County History Exhibit as well as other exhibit tours and fun videos on the museum's YouTube channel. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/programs for a link at the bottom of the webpage.
• Swope Art Museum's website offers a YouTube video by The Haute; artwork by elementary, middle school and high school students in the 53rd annual Student Art Exhibition; and 360-degree tours of the museum's five galleries. Visit swope.org.
• Arts Illiana Inc. provides a virtual tour of The Crow Show 2020 in an exhibition catalog at ArtsIlliana.com as well as its current issue of its Spectrum magazine. Winners in The Crow Show were announced May 1 and are featured on the website and on Facebook.
• Rose-Hulman Art Exhibits on Facebook currently features artwork in its Permanent Art Collection.
• At Indiana State University Art Gallery, Spring 2020 BA/BFA Senior Exhibition, online exhibition by 20 of the Department of Art and Design's graduating students showcases work they have created throughout their time at ISU. Go to indstate.edu/cas/uag. On the far right of the screen (or at the bottom of your screen if viewing on a cell phone) will be a drop down menu, at the top of which is a tab labeled: "Spring 2020 Senior Exhibition." Below that, each graduating student has his/her/their own page complete with images and written content to share.
Also at ISU, Reflection/Refraction, "on display" work from a couple of the painting courses this semester with Professor Nancy Nichols-Pethick. Visit indstate.edu/cas/uag. On the far right of the screen (or at the bottom of your screen if viewing on a cell phone) will be a drop down menu, toward the middle of which is a tab labeled "Bare-Montgomery." Below that, each student has his/her/their own page complete with images and written content to share.
• Indiana Arts Commission's "The Arts and Covid-19 Webinar Series" on Zoom. Visit www.in.gov/arts/3254.htm to view recordings of previous webinars.
Coming up
Today through June 12: Deadline to enter extended. The 41|40 Arts and Cultural District and Art Spaces Inc. request for qualifications for artists interested in creating artwork or designs to be reproduced on murals to be installed on fencing surrounding the construction site of the convention center in downtown Terre Haute. This is open to artists age 18 and older who live, work or attend school in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion or Vigo counties. Artists are to submit materials that indicate their ability to successfully provide appropriate original artwork and to meet the timeline. Mural theme: “What do you love now about Terre Haute?” Each artist selected to complete a mural design will receive $200. Full request available at wabashvalleyartspaces.com/call-for-entries. To receive a copy of the RFQ by email or postal mail, email info@wabashvalleyartspaces.com. Note “Construction Fence Mural Project” in the subject line. Or call 812-235-2801, ext. 4, to leave a message.
Today through July 24: Entry deadline for Arts Illiana Gallery's Desiderata show, tentatively in the gallery at 23 N. Sixth St. Visit artsilliana.com or Facebook for Call for Artists and Prospectus. Opening reception is Aug. 7.
June 14: The Nature Center and Native American Museum in Deming Park tentatively scheduled to reopen.
July 1: Community Theatre of Terre Haute season passes will be available.
July 3: Endless Summer Band performs 8 to 11 p.m. at the band shell, pavilion if rain, in Forest Park, Brazil, during 85th Annual Brazil Rotary Club 4th of July Celebration. Music will be broadcast live on WAMB Radio 106.9 and AM 1130 in Brazil and 99.5 in Terre Haute.
July 4: Triggerhead performs 2 to 5 p.m. at the band shell, pavilion if rain, in Forest Park, Brazil; Big Fun Band, 7 to 9:45 p.m.; fireworks show, 10:05 p.m.; all during 85th Annual Brazil Rotary Club 4th of July Celebration. Music will be broadcast live on WAMB Radio 106.9 and AM 1130 in Brazil and 99.5 in Terre Haute.
July 5: Morris Mott Faith Band performs 1 to 3 p.m. at the band shell, pavilion if rain, in Forest Park, Brazil; The Van-Dells, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; during 85th Annual Brazil Rotary Club 4th of July Celebration. Music will be broadcast live on WAMB Radio 106.9 and AM 1130 in Brazil and 99.5 in Terre Haute.
July 5: Brazil Concert Band, live performance, 8 p.m., band shell or pavilion if rain, Forest Park, Brazil. Like Brazil Concert Band Facebook page. Continues every Sunday through August.
July 6 through 24: Summer Art Studio 2020 at Swope Art Gallery; visit https://www.swope.org/learn/summer-art-studio to learn more.
July 10: Wabash Valley Art Spaces Annual Luncheon, tentatively rescheduled for July 10 and July 17.
Aug. 29: Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Indiana State University. Tickets for April 4 event will be honored. Tickets available on Ticketmaster. Visit www.thso.org for more events.
Oct. 17: Wabash Valley Art Spaces "It Was a Very Good Year 2020 – A Taste of Wines with Dinner" in Sycamore Banquet Center, Indiana State University.
Nov. 15: The Oak Ridge Boys rescheduled from spring, Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Dec. 9: Dailey & Vincent rescheduled from spring, Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
