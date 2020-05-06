Museums, art galleries, theaters and other arts organizations in Terre Haute temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city and country is beginning to reopen, but in the meantime, several of the organizations are providing virtual access to their arts and cultural offerings on websites, as well as meetings and webinars using the Zoom video conference app.
Some organizations have tentatively scheduled summer events; others have rescheduled for late-summer and fall.
This Arts Roundup calendar will be updated as new information is received. Email community@tribstar.com with your submissions.
Currently
• Arts Illiana Inc. provides a virtual tour of The Crow Show 2020 in an exhibition catalog at ArtsIlliana.com as well as its current issue of its Spectrum magazine. Winners in The Crow Show were announced May 1 and are featured on the website and on Facebook.
• Rose-Hulman Art Exhibits on Facebook currently features artwork in its Permanent Art Collection.
• Swope Art Museum's website offers a YouTube video by The Haute; artwork by elementary, middle school and high school students in the 53rd annual Student Art Exhibition; and 360-degree tours of the museum's five galleries. Visit swope.org.
Coming up
Through May 11: Spring 2020 BA/BFA Senior Exhibition, Indiana State University Art Gallery, online exhibition by 20 of the Department of Art and Design's graduating students showcases work they have created throughout their time at ISU. Go to indstate.edu/cas/uag. On the far right of the screen (or at the bottom of your screen if viewing on a cell phone) will be a drop down menu, at the top of which is a tab labeled: "Spring 2020 Senior Exhibition." Below that, each graduating student has his/her/their own page complete with images and written content to share.
Through May 11: Also at ISU, Reflection/Refraction, "on display" work from a couple of the painting courses this semester with Professor Nancy Nichols-Pethick. Visit indstate.edu/cas/uag.
On the far right of the screen (or at the bottom of your screen if viewing on a cell phone) will be a drop down menu, toward the middle of which is a tab labeled "Bare-Montgomery." Below that, each student has his/her/their own page complete with images and written content to share. The exhibition theme was collaboratively determined by students enrolled in Intermediate, Senior Studio, and Advanced Painting classes during the spring 2020 semester. The works included explore literal, metaphoric, and symbolic interpretations of the theme through a range of approaches, techniques and materials. Students in the Intermediate Painting class worked directly with observational self-portraiture, including multiple "selves" and creating various conceptual frameworks to explore ideas of identity and representation. Students in Senior Studio and Advanced Painting investigated a range of approaches to the theme. Some chose to interpret the words "reflection" and "refraction" as nouns, while others considered them as verbs. No matter which strategy they took, each painting gives new and personal ways of thinking about what the acts of reflecting and refracting can imply.
May 13: The Indiana Arts Commission will offer a webinar, "Building a Portfolio Career with Minerva Financial Arts (For Artists)," 3 to 4 p.m. on Zoom. The online session is part of the commission’s “Persevering: The Arts and COVID-19 Webinar Series.” This webinar will review the portfolio career framework to match an artist's strengths with opportunities to monetize those strengths. Visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMucOCvrTwtGN01HyNBWIYW3Z_niZ7Sa8iF to register.
Through May 31: The 41|40 Arts and Cultural District and Art Spaces Inc. request for qualifications for artists interested in creating artwork or designs to be reproduced on murals to be installed on fencing surrounding the construction site of the convention center in downtown Terre Haute. This is open to artists age 18 and older who live, work or attend school in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion or Vigo counties. Artists are to submit materials that indicate their ability to successfully provide appropriate original artwork and to meet the timeline. Mural theme: “What do you love now about Terre Haute?” Each artist selected to complete a mural design will receive $200. Full request available at wabashvalleyartspaces.com/call-for-entries. To receive a copy of the RFQ by email or postal mail, email info@wabashvalleyartspaces.com. Note “Construction Fence Mural Project” in the subject line. Or call 812-235-2801, ext. 4, to leave a message.
Through July 24: Enter Arts Illiana Gallery's Desiderata show, tentatively in the gallery at 23 N. Sixth St. Visit artsilliana.com or Facebook for Call for Artists and Prospectus. Opening reception is Aug. 7.
June 8 through July 24: Summer Art Studio 2020 at Swope Art Gallery; visit https://www.swope.org/learn/summer-art-studio to learn more.
Aug. 29: Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Indiana State University. Tickets for April 4 event will be honored. Tickets available on Ticketmaster. Visit www.thso.org for more events.
Nov. 15: The Oak Ridge Boys rescheduled from spring, Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Dec. 9: Dailey & Vincent rescheduled from spring, Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Commented
