The Terre Haute Convention Center opened in April 2022 with big goals to bring business to Vigo County and make an economic impact on the Wabash Valley. While the center is well on its way to fulfilling those goals — finishing the year with 120 events under its belt — one of the most notable aspects of the center is the makeup of its staff. Eight of the center’s 12 full-time employees are women, including the general manager and executive chef. For an industry that tends to be male-dominated, this fact alone puts Terre Haute on the map.
Tennille Wanner leads the Terre Haute Convention Center as general manager. Wanner has a diverse background in hospitality, having worked for 16 years with OVG36, a division of the Oak View Group, which manages the convention center. This is the fourth convention center she’s worked at and the second she’s opened. When hiring for the center’s positions, she wanted the most qualified candidates to serve the city’s first convention center.
“When I look at hiring someone, I want a person who is truly qualified and who will bring the experience that’s needed,” said Wanner. “These women beat out everyone else because they are the most qualified candidates. They all have diverse backgrounds and bring so much to the table.”
The women at the table with Wanner include Allyssa Bennett, marketing/administrative assistant; Pam Chamberlain, director of sales and marketing; Delilah Rixner, event manager; Shelbie Reed, sales manager; Sunny Workman, executive chef; Martell Wilson, director of finance; and Lucy Utterback, event manager.
“We all have very different backgrounds, but we empower each other too,” said Chamberlain who worked as an events specialist in conference and event services at Indiana State University before joining the center.
Originally from Terre Haute, Wilson previously served as a controller for a 5-star and Diamond resort in South Carolina. She also worked as a controller for Anthem in Indianapolis and for a defense contractor. Team members agree that having a strong group of women provides a level of mentorship that many of them have not found in other places and positions. For Bennett, who is working in her first full-time job after college, the strong cohort of female mentors has enhanced her professional experience.
“It’s really encouraging to watch such strong and powerful women work with grace, but also power in the sense that everyone here has a very strong sense of teamwork,” she said.
Reed, who joined the convention center after working at the Idle Creek Banquet Center, echoes that sentiment.
“To be able to work with strong women and learn so much every day is incredible,” she said. “We can learn so much from Tennille’s background, and Pam and Martell.”
Perhaps one of the most interesting backgrounds is that of Workman, or “Chef Sunny,” as she is called. Workman was born in Arizona and is a veteran of the U.S. Army. While she’s been cooking on and off since the age of 17, she did not become a trained chef until further into her career.
“My mom, who was born and raised in Arizona, owned a small Mexican restaurant and I grew up helping her with the cooking,” said Workman.
Years later, Workman moved to Terre Haute to raise her daughter. She worked as a chef and retail floor coordinator for Baesler’s Market, which is where she met local chef Kris Kraut who encouraged her to attend culinary school. Workman earned her degree in culinary arts from The Chefs Academy in Indianapolis. From there, she worked at a variety of venues, including Stables, Sodexo and as a sous chef for Kraut and Butler’s Pantry Food Co. for 13 years.
“Sunny is a big face of this facility because everything that is served out of the center comes from her,” said Chamberlain.
While the food may be one of the biggest features of the convention center, Workman always feels her work is truly a group effort.
“This team never hesitates to go into the kitchen and help, and get our clients served,” she said.
Making an impact in Terre Haute
The team works incredibly hard to produce quality events and bring new business to the center, which positively impacts the Vigo County economy. In the nine months the center has been open, they’ve hosted several weddings and corporate meetings, both single and multi-day gatherings. They also hosted two conventions: The Wounded Blue’s Enforcement Survival Summit and Beekeepers of Indiana. Going into 2023, the center already has seven conventions lined up.
“Our long-term goal is to bring meetings and conventions that are regional, statewide or smaller niche national business where they’ll be here for three to four days,” said Wanner. “Individuals attending those events are eating here and staying in our hotels … they’re paying local taxes. They’re paying for gas and eating in our local restaurants. That tax revenue goes into the Vigo County community. So any piece of business we can bring in drives the local economy.”
When planning events, from the linen selection to food, the staff estimates it outsources 75% to 80% of its business to vendors and staff within Terre Haute. This includes local businesses such as B&B Foods and Gordon Food Service. They acquire linens from a local vendor and contract with a Terre Haute resident to clean the linens. Printing is done through local print vendors as well.
Wanner and Chamberlain hope to contribute to the economic impact by having an event every day at the convention center, whether it’s large, small or an event the center hosts itself. On New Year’s Eve, the convention center was to host a masquerade party. They also hope to host trade shows, such as RV shows, and events the local community can attend.
Utterback, a Terre Haute native, wants to see her hometown grow and sees the convention center as playing a big role in the future.
“Since I’m from here, I want to see my community thrive,” she said. “Downtown is growing and there is so much on the horizon. This is definitely something Terre Haute needed, and we can help bring in business from other cities and that will help downtown grow even more.”
The convention center is in a unique position to provide a venue and event services that cannot be found elsewhere in the Wabash Valley. The ballroom is completely mobile with movable walls that can be configured to any event. Audio/visual needs are handled in-house along with catering, and clients receive a team that puts together a world-class event from idea conception to implementation.
Rixner, one of the two event managers, came to the convention center with a background in event coordination and social media. Before moving to Terre Haute, she worked as an events assistant for Hewitt Oaks in South Carolina.
“What we provide is very turnkey,” said Rixner. “We have so many options to make the event your own and very special. So much work goes into decorating and putting it together so people can come in and experience a first-class event.”
All eight women believe what sets the Terre Haute Convention Center apart in the community is the attention to detail the group brings to the table. Whether it’s a wedding or corporate event, from food to glasses and linens, the team works together to ensure every detail is covered and the client is taken care of throughout the entire event process.
