Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 3:01 pm
Serving Terre Haute and Wabash Valley
Boot City Opry is at 11800 S. U.S. Highway 41, south of Terre Haute. For show schedule and ticket information visit www.bootcityopry.com or call 812-299-8379.
Shows at Boot City Opry in Terre Haute have been canceled until further notice, states an email today from the Opry.
The Opry will announce later if and when shows are rescheduled.
