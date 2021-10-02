Enjoy the sights and sounds of fall bird migration during the Big Sit! from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area, 13540 W. County Road 400 South, Linton.
The Big Sit! is an international event focused on recording all bird observations at one location over the course of a day. It is an opportunity for people who love observing birds to spend time together.
Goose Pond FWA is a prime location for observing birds during fall migration and the Big Sit! experience takes the mystery out of where to find birds, which can be helpful for those who are new to birding.
“Hosting the Big Sit! at the Visitors Center allows participants to learn more about the property while also enjoying birding with members of the Friends of Goose Pond and DNR staff,” property manager Kalli Dunn said.
Throughout the day, participants are welcome to come to Goose Pond and stay for as long as they like. DNR staff and experienced birders will be on hand to help guests locate birds. Participants should take a portable chair and binoculars or spotting scopes if they have them.
The event will be staged with assistance from the Friends of Goose Pond. To learn more and register go to big-sit-goose-pond-fwa.eventbrite.com.
