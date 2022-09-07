Beezer’s: The ‘little sauce that’s making a name for itself’

In the middle of the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, while many people were baking sourdough or perfecting their craft cocktail recipes, Brent Morgan was busy in the kitchen with a creation of his own — barbeque sauce.
“It was during COVID, people were staying home more and cooking at home more, so it was actually a great time to launch the sauce,” Morgan explains.
It was certainly a great time to launch “Beezer’s BBQ sauce.” The name comes from a high school nickname, which Morgan says he’s still not totally sure from where it came, but it’s a name that has stuck for more than three decades.
The “little sauce that’s making a name for itself” as Morgan says, took off during COVID and has quickly grown in just two short years. What was once sold out of his home to friends and family is now sold in numerous locations in west-central Indiana, Illinois and Indianapolis and is packaged by national sauce company, Country Bob’s Sauce and Seasonings.
Beezer’s was originally created by Morgan in 2012 after being inspired by sauces he loved from local barbeque restaurant, The Original Homey’s Que & Grill. Morgan says he struck out creating a sauce he loved as much as Homey’s, so he went back to the kitchen and created a dry rub, which he added to the existing sauce. It was a hit. Morgan started offering it to friends and family members, along with his manufacturing plant co-workers and by September 2020 Morgan was selling the sauce at the Terre Haute Farmers Market.
Looking to expand after success in such a short amount of time, Morgan reached out to Chef Kris Kraut about renting a small spot in his commercial kitchen, which at the time was located at The Butler’s Pantry. Kraut says he gave Morgan the go ahead to use the kitchen, as he saw Morgan’s passion and excitement, along with a delicious sauce.
“The guy is super hard working,” Kraut says of Morgan. “There’s lots of times he comes in here after working an entire shift at his job. I know he’s exhausted, but he’s always upbeat and willing to experiment and collaborate, it’s obvious he’s passionate about what he’s doing.”
It’s with that passion that has driven Morgan to expand the sauce’s distribution past the farmers market. The entrepreneurial spirit is in both Morgan and his wife, Yvette, who owns The Maker’s Studio in 12 Points. The couple, who have one son, 17 year-old Ryder, and Yvette’s adult children, Vance and Kristen, have worked on numerous small businesses over the years.
Those experiences gave Morgan the knowledge to take his sauce to the next level. Now in retail locations thanks to the ability to cook in a commercial kitchen at Federal Fine Foods (with Kraut) and a packaging deal with Country Bob’s in Illinois, Morgan is proud to supply the sauce to numerous retail locations and restaurants.
“At this point in time we have produced 8,300 bottles, sold 5,000 bottles and 400 gallons of the sauce,” he says with a smile. “It kinda blows my mind.”
He’s also expanded the offerings of sauces, adding Sweet Meets Heat (a spicy version) and Hoosier Gold (a mustard based sauce) to the already popular Original version.
With his customer base growing, Morgan says he’s not sure where the business will go — or grow — next and that’s okay because he’s still pinching himself that it’s even happening at all.
“I’d like to think that I’m pretty humble about it, I know I have something good but it’s hard for me to accept it, I don’t try to be boastful about it,” Morgan says. “But people see it as a business, and I guess I need to really see it as that too.”