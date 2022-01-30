When people think of self care, what often comes to mind is soaking in bubble baths, shopping and the infrequent massage. But self care is much more than a one-time activity to boost energy. It’s a concept that should be practiced daily, in both physical, mental, spiritual and social ways. It’s especially important in the darker winter months, when the sun’s natural light is not as bountiful, and the cold temperatures tend to keep people indoors. Wabash Valley experts provide tips to help you practice self care in a variety of ways.
Small steps, being present, boosting energy
“Self care is whatever makes you feel like you have energy for the day,” said Dr. Kathy Ocampo, instructor and director of the Psychology Clinic at Indiana State University. “It costs nothing, but you have to know what fills your cup and gives you that energy.”
For some people, that may be taking a walk outside or listening to an audio book. It could be yoga or cooking dinner each day, or sitting in a coffee shop and reading. It could be as simple as taking 10 minutes to pet the dog or taking some extra time upon waking up to lie in bed and think before starting the day. Ocampo encourages people to find what gives them energy, which is different for each person, and start incorporating those small practices into daily life.
With that idea of finding energy in self care, Ocampo suggests limiting commitment and things that drain energy. Social media and scrolling through one’s phone are some of the biggest detractors to self care. However, it does not have to be eliminated. Simply being more mindful about social media can help reinforce self care. Examples of this include not reading comments on Facebook posts or knowing that what is on Instagram is people presenting their best selves and not necessarily real life.
For individuals who want to start practicing self care but are unsure how to begin, Ocampo suggests starting with the idea of “white space.” This is space, or time, when nothing is happening, when a person chooses to be still. Meditation is one of the most commonly practiced white spaces.
Trains and being “railroaded” is a great way to practice white space. Instead of reaching for the phone when you’re stuck at a railroad crossing, use that time to simply be present with yourself and your thoughts, Ocampo said.
She especially encourages parents to make self care a priority and carve out small amounts of time each week to recharge.
“For some people, this may be getting a babysitter or asking a friend to help out,” she said. The YMCA also has family nights out where kids can stay while parents can take a few hours to practice self care.
“Kids learn by example,” she said. “If you don’t take care of yourself, then you’re teaching your kids that it’s not okay for them to take care of themselves.”
Self care for mental health
When it comes to getting through the winter months, Dr. Laura Fredendall, clinical psychologist with Murphy Urban & Associates, believes mindset and taking action are the keys to self care.
“There is so much we can do to change our day, on a day-to-day basis,” Fredendall said. “Many individuals struggle from depression and anxiety during winter months, as well as the seasonal affective effect, and there is a lot you can do to help yourself.”
Fredendall notes that exposure to bright light in the morning is extremely effective in regulating mood and helps with sleep disturbances. Sleep researchers find the best treatment for insomnia is bright light in the morning and darkness in the evening, she said. Yet most people in modern society do the opposite and are on their screens at night. Natural light and spending time outdoors, even small amounts, is critical for mood.
With that said, she also recognizes that many who struggle with depression and anxiety need help getting to outside the house and into the light. That’s where the power of mindset combined with taking action comes into play.
“Waiting to be motivated is like waiting to win the lottery,” she said. “We have to remove the idea of motivation and take action.”
That action, she suggests, should be small, manageable steps as simple as turning a doorknob to walk outside.
“Let’s say, for example, a person wants to walk or run outside, but they don’t have the motivation to do that,” Fredendall said. “What I tell people is get out of the chair, walk to the door, turn the doorknob, and step outside. And do that every day. What you’re doing is increasing your exposure to what you fear. While that temporarily increases anxiety, if you continue the practice, the anxiety lessens … you’re actually tricking your brain.”
She also suggests using a concept known as bundling where you combine that exposure with something rewarding. For example, if you love to listen to music, tell yourself you can only listen while you are outside or are walking.
Fredendall also urges people to avoid isolation and work toward people with people outside your home. This is especially important in the winter months when individuals tend to stay indoors and become more isolated.
“Avoidance maintains anxiety,” she said. “For some people, when they try to go out, their anxiety spikes and it’s overwhelming. That’s why returning to work and school on Monday mornings brings such anxiety and dread.”
Physical health and fitness
While self care is often synonymous with mental health, taking care of oneself physically is just as important. Cold temperatures and unpredictable weather elements do not mean that exercising is impossible.
Bonnie Thompson, owner of Wellness Box Inc. encourages people to practice physical self care inside the house as a family unit.
She recommends the deck of cards exercise game. “Everyone has a deck of cards at home, so grab a deck of cards,” she said. “Flip the card over and whatever numbers come up, everyone in the family does that number of exercises. For example, you draw a four, then you do four squats. If you draw a queen, that’s 10, so you do 10 pushups.”
“It’s an easy way to exercise because it requires no equipment, weights or outdoor weather gear. Kids can be in charge by drawing the cards and coming up with the exercises, and you can do it as a family.”
Thompson also encourages people to use the myriad of free virtual workouts available and become members of online workout communities. For those wanting to venture outside the house, there are several gyms and studios open during winter, including Wellness Box that offers TRX and cross training.
Challenges are also a great way to increase physical activity, said Thompson. She suggests creating a family or individual challenge such as doing some sort of movement for 10 minutes per day. And because water intake is critical during winter, creating a water challenge is a great idea as well.
The Maple Center for Integrative Health offers low-cost and free yoga and tai chi classes, including chair yoga for individuals who are elderly or have mobility issues. They are also a great way for those who have not had a lot of exercise experience to start without the risk of injury. Chair yoga classes are also free on YouTube.
While exercising outdoors can be challenging during winter months, the Vigo County and Terre Haute parks and nature centers, as well as the Heritage Trail, are great avenues to explore during winter months.
Physical self care also comes in the form of food and nutrients. While winter is not always synonymous with fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh produce is readily available through the Terre Haute Farmers Market and local grocery stores.
Winter is often thought of for soups and stews, said Dr. Kathy Stienstra, clinician with The Maple Center for Integrative Health. Adding produce to those dishes is a great way to increase the intake of fruits and vegetables.
Stienstra sees many patients who are trying to improve their health and eat less sugar after the holiday season. She encourages those individuals to use The Maple Center’s free ear acupuncture clinic that is designed to help curb addiction and food/sugar cravings.
Light therapy is also an inexpensive way to practice physical self care at home. Stienstra recommends a Verilux light, which looks much like an iPad or tablet, and provides enough light for treatment to help curb the seasonal affective effect.
Spiritual and creative activities
There are many ways to practice self care using spiritual and creative energy. Religion and connecting to a higher power can be crucial for self care. Nearly all places of worship, in all denominations, welcome visitors to their congregations to connect with their higher power. If you are unsure where to attend a service, the Inter-faith Council of the Wabash Valley can provide recommendations.
Activities such as meditation, sound and breathwork are helpful self care practices. The Maple Center offers several meditation classes. The new Illumination Wellness studio in 12 Points offers regular meditation, sound and breathwork classes. Local support groups for mental health, Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon Family Group meetings are also a helpful way to practice self care.
Journaling and writing are also helpful. One common practice is to write for 10 minutes at the beginning or end of each day about anything that comes to mind. The Maple Center offers a free Thursday evening writing group for those who need a structured place to write.
Practicing art and creativity are extremely beneficial toward overall well-being and health, and are great methods of self care. Activities such as painting and drawing promote mental calmness, lower stress levels and release endorphins.
Makers Studio in 12 Points offers a variety of art and painting classes for adults and children during the winter months. “Being engaged in a creative activity can have powerful effects on your health,” said Yvette Morgan, owner of Makers Studio. “And when you engage with your community, it gives you a boost. It helps prevent loneliness, especially with kids who may be stuck inside more during winter.”
Morgan suggests keeping a basket or corner of the home dedicated to art supplies such as crayons and paper that kids and adults can easily grab. Adult coloring books are a great way to practice self care and enjoy quiet time. She also encourages community members to visit Makers Studio to pick up “make and take” art kits that can be used at home.
