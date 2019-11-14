Tickets are going fast for the Yuletide Madrigal Feaste presented by the Indiana State University School of Music.
Now in its 72nd year, the ISU Madrigal dinners are a recreation of the Renaissance feasts held in the great baronial halls throughout England during the 12 days of Christmas. Events will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 through 5 in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.
“If you lived in England during the 16th century and were lucky enough to be one of the favored guests, you would be dazzled with the stunning pageantry, bawdy humor, endless amounts of succulent food and extraordinary music,” states this year’s press release.
The calendar falls in such a way this year that organizers needed to schedule the event for mid-week, said Scott Buchanan, ISU director of choral activities.
“Crossroads Café has been kind to us for many years. However, those folks are also integral in the success of the Miracle on 7th Street, so we needed to figure out a way for the events to not conflict with each other,” he said. “Be assured that everyone involved in this venture takes great pride in producing an unforgettable evening for our guests, and we look forward to sharing the holiday spirit with them. We encourage folks to make their reservations early, as there are only 96 seats available for each performance.”
The cast includes the ISU Sycamore Singers and Brass Quintet. The meal, catered by Crossroads Café, will include traditional wassail, cranberry Christmas salad, roasted pork loin, breaded stuffing, roasted red potatoes, green beans, rolls and black forest cake.
Tickets are $30 per person.
Reservations can be made by calling 812-237-4590; or purchase tickets at the choral office (room 222) in the ISU Landini Center for the Performing and Fine Arts. Tickets will be on sale through Nov. 24.
