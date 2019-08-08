Covered Bridge Harmony, a women’s barbershop choir from Greencastle, will open for the Brazil Concert Band at 7 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, in Forest Park at Brazil. The BCB, directed by Matthew S. Huber, will present “Marching Along With John Philip Sousa” at 8 p.m.
John Philip Sousa and His Band played in the Sourwine Theater at Brazil in 1912. The Brazil Concert Band and Jackson Township Community Band commissioned a plaque in 2017 commemorating Sousa’s appearance in Brazil. The plaque is on display at the Clay County Historical Museum.
Among the Sousa works for this week are four recently released marches from the United States Marine Band. They are “Columbia’s Pride” (1914), “The Quilting Party” (1889), “The USAAC March” (1918) and “March of the Royal Trumpets” (1892).
Herbert L. Clarke played solo cornet with Sousa’s band. His rendition of “Carnival of Venice” will be performed by John Philip Huber on euphonium.
“Songs of Grace and Songs of Glory” was often played on Sunday matinees by Sousa and features “Rock of Ages” and “Nearer My God To Thee.”
From Sousa’s operetta “El Capitan,” the BCB will play “El Capitan Waltzes” and the famous march from which the musical is titled.
The Sousa suite, “People Who Live in Glass Houses,” was his poke at Prohibition. “Convention of the Cordials” will be highlighted.
“Easter Monday on the White House Lawn” is still a celebrated annual event on the Monday after Easter with music provided by the U.S. Marine Band. Sousa wrote this quick-paced work for the children’s event.
“The Untitled March” is based on a Sousa march discovered in the 1960s at the Sousa Long Island home.
Covered Bridge Harmony will close the evening with the “Star-Spangled Banner.”
In the concession stand, the Girl Scouts will be selling pulled chicken sandwiches.
