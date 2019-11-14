A festive fiber arts gathering and marketplace is coming to the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm in Terre Haute just in time for the holiday season.
WintersEve, a Celebration of All Things Fiber, is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The restored barn will be full of holiday cheer with 19 artisans and vendors from six states. Shoppers can browse handmade creations ranging from jewelry to textiles to winter wearables. Supplies for rug hookers, knitters, and crochet lovers also will be available.
Marilyn Oehler, event organizer, is excited to bring this unique event to the Wabash Valley.
“We are filling the barn with a handpicked group of artisans and makers for a day of shopping and community all for the love of wool, handmade, and gifting,” Oehler said. “You’ll find color, texture, and inspiration in every booth.”
In addition to shopping, food also will be featured. A pop-up cafe style restaurant by The Butler’s Pantry will available in the 1860 Farmhouse on the property.
Advanced tickets for WintersEve are $6 per person and can be purchased at wintersevegathering2019.eventbrite.com. Tickets will be available on the day of show for $8 at the door.
All ticket holders will be entered to win a grand prize drawing valued at $250.
Vendors scheduled for the event include Bluefoot Market, Bur Oak Jewelry, Dancing Bear Farm, Hook & Fancy, Loom Hall, Jilly Jack Design, Nomad Yarn Truck, John Salamone, Whispering Pines, Woven Dimensions, Wax Poetic Candle, Yarn Daze, and the Butler’s Food Pantry, all from Indiana. Others representing surrounding states include Ali Strebel Designs (Dayton, Ohio), Breezy Ridge Rugs (Raywick, Kentucky), Baa Baa Barrett Woolens (Columbia, Missouri), Lucky Ducky Folk Art (Illinois), Spruce Ridge Rugs (Howell, Michigan), and 1803 Ohio Farm Baskets (Peoria, Illinois).
“Grab your girlfriends,” Oehler said. “We would love to see you at WintersEve!”
For more information, follow wegathering2019 on Instagram or The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.