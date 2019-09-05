Reach Services will host its fourth annual Wingy Dingy Thingy fundraiser on Sept. 21 at Terre Haute Regional Airport. Festivities run from 6 to 10 p.m. with entertainment provided by The Big Fun Band, and of course, wings galore.
Participants can sample the best chicken wings from restaurants around the Wabash Valley and vote on their favorite in order to crown the best wings in the Valley. Various restaurants from the community will provide wings (and things) to more than an estimated 3,000 attendees and a panel of celebrity judges in a blind taste test, with one restaurant being able to claim wing supremacy.
Participating restaurants will include Buffalo Wild Wings, The Butler’s Pantry, Charlie’s Pub & Grub, Crankys, Fly-In-Cafe, Homey’s Que & Grill, Pizza Hut, Show-Me’s, Terre Haute Brewing Company, Twisted Fry and Wing Stop.
General admission is $17, students and veterans, $15 (must provide ID). VIP tickets are $30 with a VIP table of eight for $210; children 5 and under are free.
Cab rides will be available free courtesy of Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos & Newlin.
