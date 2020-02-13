'Wilder vs. Fury II' to play in Terre Haute theater

FOX Sports PPV, ESPN+ PPV and Fathom Events will present ‘Wilder vs. Fury II’ at 9 p.m. on Feb. 22 in Terre Haute.
The long-awaited heavyweight championship rematch between undefeated WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury is coming to AMC Classic Terre Haute 12 cinema at 3153 S. Third Place.
America’s only heavyweight champion since 2007, the 6-foot-7 former Olympian Wilder has made two defenses of his WBC title since last facing Fury, winning both by knockouts. The 6-foot-9 “Gypsy King,” is a former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight world champion who currently holds boxing’s coveted lineal heavyweight title.
The two titans will continue their rivalry in the ring live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
“Wilder vs. Fury II” has been highly anticipated since their first meeting when Wilder retained his title via split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight.
It is one of the most memorable moments in recent heavyweight history and has raised the historical stakes heading into the rematch.
Tickets for “Wilder vs. Fury II” can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or the theater box office.
