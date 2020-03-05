Wild musical playing in Dreiser Theater

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” will run 7:30 p.m. March 12 through 14 and at 3 p.m. March 15 in Dreiser Theater at Indiana State University.
The wild, and crazy musical by Freedman and Lutvak is directed by Chris Berchild.
On the night of his mother’s funeral, middle-class Englishman Monty Navarro learns an incredible secret: He is the “son of the daughter of the grandson of nephew of the second Earl of Highhurst.” In other words, Navarro is an aristocrat — if he can only find a way to prevent the eight earls preceding him from inheriting the earldom first.
Buoyed along by love for two different women, the stunning and self-centered Sibella and the pious and witty Phoebe, Navarro takes on his murderously hilarious mission. As for the D’Ysquith family? One actor plays all ill-fated members, from the flamboyant country squire to the terrible actress to the aging war hero. The 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” has become an instant classic.
Student tickets will be available at 6 p.m. on March 12 through 14, and at 1:30 p.m. on March 15 at the theater. All patrons can call 812-237-3333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.