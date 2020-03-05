A Wild Game Dinner with guest speaker Brendan Kearns is set for March 14 in the Community Life Center at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 6076 U.S. 150 in West Terre Haute.
Tickets are required for this annual event with limited seating. Suggested donation is $15 per person; ages 12 and younger, free.
Appetizers will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. and dinner from 6 to 7 p.m.
At 7 p.m., Kearns will talk about how one man moved the Wabash River in the 1800s in southern Vigo County.
Kearns served with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources as a conservation program specialist for the Healthy Rivers Initiative. He is an avid photographer and enjoys sharing stories about the Wabash River and its history.
A silent auction will take place throughout the evening. Some of the items up for auction will be related to hunting and fishing, in addition to books and crafts.
For more details email eumcwildgame@gmail.com or call Mike Bolin at 812-249-1481.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.