WFIU Public Radio in Bloomington and the Department of Jazz Studies at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music has partnered again this summer to co-host the Jazz in July concert series.
The first free, family-friendly concert took place on First Friday in the Conrad Prebys Amphitheater on the Indiana University campus.
The concert series continues Friday in the same venue with the Amanda Gardier Quartet, on July 19 with Elena Escudero, and on July 26 with the Tucker Brothers. The concerts will be emceed by WFIU hosts David Brent Johnson, Mark Chilla and William Morris.
Attendees can take a chair, blanket, or food to the concerts. In the event of rain, Friday’s concert will be moved indoors to Cramer Marching Hundred Hall; on July 19 and 26, to Recital Hall.
For more information about Jazz in July, visit wfiu.org/jazzinjuly.
