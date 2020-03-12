McCormick’s Creek State Park has scheduled a weekend full of log flipping, wetland exploration, and live animals on March 27 and 28.
A Friday night kickoff hike to the Statehouse Quarry takes place at 7:30 p.m. from Canyon Inn. Guests should come dressed for the weather and take a flashlight. Saturday’s programs include activities for kids, a night hike to another wetland, a guest speaker from Indiana University, live amphibians on display, and more.
Learn more at calendar.dnr.IN.gov or by calling the park at 812-829-4344.
McCormick’s Creek State Park is at 250 McCormick’s Creek Park Road, Spencer, IN 47460. Visit on.IN.gov/mccormickscreeksp for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.